Matthew Steen

November 12, 1956-December 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Matthew Steen, 64, of Rock Island, passed away, Friday, December 18, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing & Rehab, Rock Island.

Private family services will be held at this time. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Arc of the Quad Cities Area. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Matt was born on November 12, 1956, in Kewanee, IL, the son of Francis "Cork" and Mary Catherine (Dale) Steen. Matt attended and graduated from Alleman Catholic High School in 1975. Matt then went on to St. Ambrose University and graduated in 1979. He married his high school sweetheart Karen Mary Domeraski on August 16, 1986. He was a Combine Supervisor at John Deere Harvester for 32 years until he retired. Matt enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, cars, being outdoors and dogs. Matt enjoyed attending car shows with his daughter Lisa, as well as fishing and boy scout activities with his son Andy. Matt loved spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; children, Andrew "Andy" (Chrissy) Steen, Lisa (Shaun) Steen; siblings, Luke (Stacy) Steen, Mark (Michelle) Steen, Kate (Kevin) Huska; grandchildren, Scott, and Daniel; sister-in-law, Diane (Mark) Burgett, brother-in-law, Thomas Hart; nieces and nephews, Mary Kathryn Hart, Stephen Hart, Sarah (Chad) Rhoades, Laura (Matt) Burgett, Lukas Huska, Owen Steen; and great niece, Katherine Rhoades.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Jane Hart.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.