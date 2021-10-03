Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Matthew Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Matthew Williams

January 7, 1968-September 29, 2021

MOLINE-Matthew W. Williams, 53, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at SSM Health St, Mary's Hospital, Madison, WI.

Funeral services will be 10am, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, where his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page. Visitation will be 4-7pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 299. Masks will be required for all services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a scholarship fund for his grandchildren's education.

Matt was born January 7, 1968 in Moline, the son of Michael and Ronita (Johnson) Williams. He married Sheli VanTieghem on February 14, 1990 in Omaha, NE.

Matt graduated from United Township High School in 1986. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having worked at the U.S. Army Headquarters Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, Warren, MI and previously at the Rock Island Arsenal retiring from the U.S. Army after 21 years of service.

He enjoyed golfing and was an avid sports fan including the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include Matt and Sheli's children, Hayden Williams, Iowa City, Brandon Williams, Bloomington, IL and Matison Williams (Caleb), Moline; granddaughter, Brooklynn; mother, Ronita Duncan, East Moline; father, Michael (Nancy) Williams, Colona; sisters, Norma (Rick) Williams, Moline, Sammy Williams, Milan and Mandy Williams, Chicago and brothers, Neal (Angela) Williams, Moline, Mike (Teri) Williams Jr., East Moline and Shaun (Sarah) Williams, El Paso, TX; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and companion, Dawn Porter, Sheffield, IL.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Kathy and II wish to express our sincere en condolences condolences on your loss. I hope to never know what it's like to lose a child. We regret that we will not be able to attend any of the services as we are heading out of town. I will call you again next week when we get back. Again our thoughts and prayers are with you and his family.
Gary Potter
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results