MOLINE-Matthew W. Williams, 53, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at SSM Health St, Mary's Hospital, Madison, WI.

Funeral services will be 10am, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, where his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page. Visitation will be 4-7pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 299. Masks will be required for all services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a scholarship fund for his grandchildren's education.

Matt was born January 7, 1968 in Moline, the son of Michael and Ronita (Johnson) Williams. He married Sheli VanTieghem on February 14, 1990 in Omaha, NE.

Matt graduated from United Township High School in 1986. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having worked at the U.S. Army Headquarters Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, Warren, MI and previously at the Rock Island Arsenal retiring from the U.S. Army after 21 years of service.

He enjoyed golfing and was an avid sports fan including the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include Matt and Sheli's children, Hayden Williams, Iowa City, Brandon Williams, Bloomington, IL and Matison Williams (Caleb), Moline; granddaughter, Brooklynn; mother, Ronita Duncan, East Moline; father, Michael (Nancy) Williams, Colona; sisters, Norma (Rick) Williams, Moline, Sammy Williams, Milan and Mandy Williams, Chicago and brothers, Neal (Angela) Williams, Moline, Mike (Teri) Williams Jr., East Moline and Shaun (Sarah) Williams, El Paso, TX; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and companion, Dawn Porter, Sheffield, IL.

