Maura Agnes McNamara

May 10, 1960-April 13, 2022

Maura McNamara, 61, of Rock Island, Ill., died April 13, 2022, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity in Rock Island.

Maura was born May 10, 1960, in Lansing, Mich., to Alice (Frantz) and Jeremy McNamara. After living for short periods in Michigan and Ohio, Maura and her family settled in Monmouth, Ill., in 1964.

Born with cerebral palsy, Maura attended the Warren Achievement School, as well as Monmouth public schools. For her seventh-grade year, she lived with her family in Ireland. A 1979 graduate of Monmouth High School, she received a standing ovation when her name was called at the ceremony, a community salute to all the obstacles she overcame to reach the milestone achievement.

Maura worked at Warren Achievement Industries and moved to semi-independent living in 1989. Two years later, she moved to the Quad Cities, spending many years at the LeClaire Hotel and the Valley View Apartments, both in Moline.

She loved classical music and opera, reading and watching "Jeopardy!" but her biggest passion was the James Bond movie series and, in particular, actor Sean Connery. One of her prize possessions was a photo personally autographed by the original 007.

Maura is survived by her parents; by her brother, Barry (Vicki) McNamara; and by his family, including her nephew and niece, Sean McNamara (Megan) and Kelsea Salaki (Logan), and a grandnephew and grandniece.

Cremation rites will be accorded. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Warren Achievement Center in Monmouth or to St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rock Island.