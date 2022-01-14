Maxine Freeman

May 29, 1941-January 13, 2022

KEITHSBURG-Maxine Freeman, 80 of Keithsburg, Illinois died Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Aledo Health and Rehabilitation. Services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Greenmound cemetery in Keithsburg, IL. Visitation is one hour prior to services at Fippinger's where memorials may be left to Keithsburg Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born May 29, 1941 in St. Augustine, Illinois to Earl and Esther Brock Allen. She graduated from the Alexis High School. On July 29, 1960, she was united in marriage to Teddy L. Freeman in Alexis, IL. He died April 28, 2021.

Maxine was a homemaker and for many years she was a greeter at the Aledo Wal Mart Store. She was a very active member of the Keithsburg community where she cared for the elderly, did childcare and was a Girl Scout Leader. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Keithsburg and a former member of the PTA.

Survivors include one daughter, Carolyn (Earl) Wuerzburger of Keithsburg, IL, one son, Mark (Carrie) Freeman of Seaton, IL, four grandchildren, Paul Wuerzburger of Keithsburg, Chris Wuerzburger of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cassidy, and Macy Freeman, both of Seaton, 1 brother Robert Allen of Vacaville, CA and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband, one infant son, Jeffery and one brother, Wesley preceded her in death.