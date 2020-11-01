Menu
Maynard Ellison
1941 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1941
DIED
October 26, 2020
MOLINE-Maynard Ellison, 79, of Moline, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home peacefully surrounded by his children at his bedside.
A private family memorial service will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.
Maynard was born on June 8, 1941, in Galesburg, IL, the son of Maynard and Anastasia (Joseph) Ellison. In 1979, he began the Maynard Ellison Insurance Agency and was the owner and operator, upon his retirement, he remained active in the business
Maynard loved wintering in Florida; he loved the beach, sunshine, and seafood. He liked to watch NASCAR races, especially the Daytona 500. More than anything, Maynard dedicated his life to his children.
Survivors include his children, David (Sharon) Ellison, Moline, Anne Subaric, Fort Myers FL, and Amy (Chad) Vinzant; grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Tegtmeier, Nikolas Subaric, Anna Vinzant, Andrew Ellison, Tommy Subaric, Sarah Vinzant, Audrey Ellison, Grace Vinzant; siblings, Timmy (Martie) Ellison, and Susie (Jack) Carson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Cheryl (Kenny) Maner and Jane Allen.
Memories may be shared at www.esterdahl.com.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Maynard and I were in grade school and high school together. He was always a fun loving , happy fellow with that contagious smile. I have not seen him for many years. But he will always be remembered
Mary Elizabeth Griffith OConnell
Classmate
November 1, 2020
Was very sad to hear about Maynard, We went to school together and kept in touch thru the years. Anytime I returned home to Galesburg he would always arrange time to to make sure we got together. My best to his family.
Jerry noonan
Classmate
October 31, 2020