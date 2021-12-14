Melody A. (Elmore) Koehler

June 11, 1962-December 10, 2021

Melody A. (Elmore) Koehler, 59, of Moline, Ill., passed away Friday December 10, 2021 at Arbor Court, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date in March of 2022. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, will be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America or The Moline Salvation Army.

Melody was born June 11, 1962 in Iowa City, Iowa, a daughter of Floyd D. and Pauline Bryan Elmore. She graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1980, and later received her Associate's Degree from Olivet Nazarene University. She married Steven P. Koehler on June 4, 1983 in Peoria, Ill.

Melody was an officer with The Salvation Army for 28 years. In earlier years, she worked at Miller's Florist, Moline, Ill.

She was a member of the Salvation Army Training College, Lion's Club and Kiwanis Club. She enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, and scrapbooking.

Surviving are her husband, Steve, of Moline; sons, Steven P. Koehler II, Bloomington, Ind. and Andrew Koehler, Moline; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Barb Elmore, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Donna Phelps, Moline; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

Melody was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Terry Elmore; and sister, Shirley Ealy.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at wheelanpressly.com.