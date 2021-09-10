Melvin Spencer Hignight

September 22, 1940-September 5, 2021

"We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord."

Sunday, September 5 at 11AM, Melvin Hignight stepped through the gates of splendor to see his Lord and Saviour

with whom he had walked and served for nearly four decades.

Melvin had lived 80 blessed years; 60 of which were with his wife Jill whom he met while stationed with the United States Air Force in England.

Melvin was retired from Montgomery Elevator Company after 32 years of dedicated and exemplary service.

He is survived by his wife Gillian (Jill), Daughter Katherine Tolatovicz (Matthew), Son Randy Hignight (Kechia) and

Son Martin Hignight (Mary), Six Grandchildren and Three Great-Grandchildren, Brothers Craig and Joseph Hignight, Two Nephews and Three Neices. Melvin is predeceased by his Father, Mother and Brother Kenneth.

A military burial will be held at Acadia National Cemetary, Columbia Falls at 11AM, Thursday, September 9.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Melvin to: Denny's River Ambulance Service , 1935 US Route 1, Edmunds ME 04628.