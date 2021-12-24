Melvin C. Staley

September 16, 1938-December 18, 2021

Melvin C. Staley, 83, of Milan, IL, passed away Saturday December 18, 2021 in Milan.

In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned. Interment with military honors will be in National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting with arrangements.

Melvin was born September 16, 1938 in Gilchrist, IL, a son of Clarence Walter Staley and Ruby L. Kannenberg Staley. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Online condolences may be expressed at wheelanpressly.com.