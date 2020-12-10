Melvyn C. Monson

December 18, 1947-December 9, 2020

SILVIS-Melvyn C. Monson, 72, of Silvis, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus, Silvis.

A memorial service will be held at a later date when friends and family can safely attend. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Melvyn Carl Monson was born December 18, 1947 in Moline, Illinois; the son of Carl Alfred Monson and Edith Elizabeth (Light) Monson. Melvyn held a Master's degree from The University of Michigan. He worked as a Security Analyst supporting Applications and Security Systems for Deere and Company, last working in 2016.

Melvyn was a lifelong member of Hampton Grace United Methodist Church. He was the organist for the church since he was a teenager. Melvyn enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing poker with his fellow Deere employees. He also enjoyed gardening, particularly roses, were his favorite. He loved family get-togethers, especially playing card and board games.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Bud (Kay) Monson, of Dubuque, Iowa, his sister, Naomi Czachura, of East Moline, his nephews, Mark (Heather) Monson, of Madison, Wisconsin, Craig Monson, of Waterloo, Iowa, Dan Czachura, of Iowa City, Iowa, his nieces, Denise Czachura, of Wheaton, Illinois, and Jennifer (Scott Post) Czachura, of Minneapolis, Minnesota and his great niece, Laura, of Waterloo, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents,

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com