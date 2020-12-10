Menu
Melvyn C. Monson
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL

Melvyn C. Monson

December 18, 1947-December 9, 2020

SILVIS-Melvyn C. Monson, 72, of Silvis, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus, Silvis.

A memorial service will be held at a later date when friends and family can safely attend. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Melvyn Carl Monson was born December 18, 1947 in Moline, Illinois; the son of Carl Alfred Monson and Edith Elizabeth (Light) Monson. Melvyn held a Master's degree from The University of Michigan. He worked as a Security Analyst supporting Applications and Security Systems for Deere and Company, last working in 2016.

Melvyn was a lifelong member of Hampton Grace United Methodist Church. He was the organist for the church since he was a teenager. Melvyn enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing poker with his fellow Deere employees. He also enjoyed gardening, particularly roses, were his favorite. He loved family get-togethers, especially playing card and board games.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Bud (Kay) Monson, of Dubuque, Iowa, his sister, Naomi Czachura, of East Moline, his nephews, Mark (Heather) Monson, of Madison, Wisconsin, Craig Monson, of Waterloo, Iowa, Dan Czachura, of Iowa City, Iowa, his nieces, Denise Czachura, of Wheaton, Illinois, and Jennifer (Scott Post) Czachura, of Minneapolis, Minnesota and his great niece, Laura, of Waterloo, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents,

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy (Loomis) Dean
February 24, 2021
Mel was such a good friend and we had so many great memories together. One of my favorite memories is the night we took on a room full of people in trivia and won. Afterwards people were asking if we were doctors or lawyers or teachers. Mel took great pride in telling them we were just a couple of computer geeks! He will be missed.
Bob Ehrlich
December 19, 2020
We will certainly miss seeing you outside tending to your roses or just walking along the sidewalk to attend church or to practice on the organ. God blesses you our friend.
Rick, Anita and Shawn Gillespie
December 17, 2020
Mel was one of the nicest people ever - I worked with Met at John Deere where he was one of the smartest people there. Also, we played golf and poker together -- Condolences to his family.
Mick Birkhofer
Coworker
December 15, 2020
I am saddened by this news. I worked with Mel for several years. We have lost a truly nice and selfless person.
Cal Nesset
December 15, 2020
I will remember Mel as a gentleman, and a gentle man. I am sorry to hear of his passing. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Steve Horein
December 15, 2020
Dear Mel's Family, It saddens me greatly that Mel has passed. Please know he was such a knowledgeable and helpful person at John Deere. So unassuming. I thought the world of him. My deepest condolences.
Cindy Ziegler
December 15, 2020
I just found out about Melvyn's passing and his challenges over the past several years. I am truly sorry to hear about this. My deepest sympathy's.
Janis Light-Johnson
Family
December 12, 2020
Mel was a good friend not only at Deere, but also at the golf course and around a poker table. I will miss eating steak at his house with him and others before we played poker, and the fun of turning his Michigan mat upside down on his porch. GO WOLVERINES.
B.J.
December 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. I worked with him at Deere and he was such a super person. So smart and willing to help when you asked him. I´ll miss him.
Deb Blum
December 11, 2020
Sorry to hear of Melvyns passing. We grew up in the same neighborhood and went to the same church. Loved hearing him play the organ. Thinking of Naomi and her family
Jean
December 11, 2020
So sad to learn of Mel's passing. He was a great colleague of mine at Deere for several years until his retirement--our "go-to guy" on countless instances.
Chris Lohse
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of Melvyn's passing. He was so smart and was great on the piano and organ. He played for church. We attended grade school and high school. RIP God received a wonderful angel.
Betty Emmert Markin
December 10, 2020
Mel was always the smartest person in our class in grade school. I remember he wrote mystery short stories so he was sometimes referred to with respect as Perry Monson. Rest In Peace.
Nadine Robinson
December 10, 2020
I'm sorry to hear this. I worked with Mel many times through the years at John Deere. Mel was always a pleasure to work with. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Joan Keemle
December 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I grew up with Melvyn in Hampton.
Natalie Huber Frutiger
December 10, 2020
