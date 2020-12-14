Melvyn R. "Sam" Shannon

July 6, 1945-December 12, 2020

Melvyn R. "Sam" Shannon, age 75, of Aledo, IL. formerly of New Windsor, IL. passed away Saturday December 12, 2020 at the Aledo Health and Rehab Center. Graveside Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday December 16, 2020 at the New Windsor Cemetery where military rites will be conducted.

He was born July 6, 1945 in Moline, Il to Arthur and Elva Bredberg Shannon. He graduated from Winola High School and was a U.S, Marine serving in Vietnam.

Sam was employed at International Harvester in East Moline retiring in 1994.

He was a member of the Mercer County VFW Post 1571 and the New Windsor Presbyterian Church. Sam enjoyed hunting, boating, being on the farm and getting up bright and early to drive around the countryside.

He is survived by 1 sister Martha (Roger) Hultgren of Viola, IL and was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Marilyn.