Meredith "Mere" Brunsma

September 23rd, 1946-December 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-Meredith "Mere" Brunsma, 74, of Davenport, IA unexpectedly passed away on December 7th, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. A celebration of his life will be held at Coram Deo Bible Church in Davenport, IA on Saturday, December 12th, 2020 at 10am.

Mere was born on September 23rd, 1946 in George, IA to Virgil and Rachel (Spieker) Brunsma. He attended Morningside College on a baseball scholarship. After moving to Davenport he had two sons, Eric and Kevin Brunsma, with his first wife. On September 23, 1990, he was united in a 30 year marriage to Sue Dhaemers.

Mere had a long, successful career in retail ranging from fine jewelry to men's apparel. His success and knowledge led him to pursue his dream of reopening and operating "Syndicate Hub Finer Men's Wear", working side by side with his beloved wife, Sue, for 27 years; retiring only one week prior to his passing.

Mere had a sense of humor that lit up any room and the simplest pleasures brought him great joy. From his morning coffee, to evening TV with his two dogs curled up next to him, to his Saturday date nights with Sue. Although he enjoyed his peaceful nights at home, he never turned down an evening of watching his 8, noisy grandchildren. Always willing to read them a book, or listen with a smile to their long detailed stories which he often couldn't even understand. Mere's unshakeable faith in God helped him through the many trials of life and has ushered him into eternity.

Survivors include his wife Sue; children: Eric (Britni) Brunsma, Kevin Brunsma, Andrea Pizano, Brittney (PJ) Brack; 9 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Curtis Brunsma.