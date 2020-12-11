Menu
Meredith "Mere" Brunsma
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Meredith "Mere" Brunsma

September 23rd, 1946-December 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-Meredith "Mere" Brunsma, 74, of Davenport, IA unexpectedly passed away on December 7th, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. A celebration of his life will be held at Coram Deo Bible Church in Davenport, IA on Saturday, December 12th, 2020 at 10am. The service will also be live streamed. Condolences can be left at www.weertsfh.com

Mere was born on September 23rd, 1946 in George, IA to Virgil and Rachel (Spieker) Brunsma. He attended Morningside College on a baseball scholarship. After moving to Davenport he had two sons, Eric and Kevin Brunsma, with his first wife. On September 23, 1990, he was united in a 30 year marriage to Sue Dhaemers.

Mere had a long, successful career in retail ranging from fine jewelry to men's apparel. His success and knowledge led him to pursue his dream of reopening and operating "Syndicate Hub Finer Men's Wear", working side by side with his beloved wife, Sue, for 27 years; retiring only one week prior to his passing.

Mere had a sense of humor that lit up any room and the simplest pleasures brought him great joy. From his morning coffee, to evening TV with his two dogs curled up next to him, to his Saturday date nights with Sue. Although he enjoyed his peaceful nights at home, he never turned down an evening of watching his 8, noisy grandchildren. Always willing to read them a book, or listen with a smile to their long detailed stories which he often couldn't even understand. Mere's unshakeable faith in God helped him through the many trials of life and has ushered him into eternity.

Survivors include his wife Sue; children: Eric (Britni) Brunsma, Kevin Brunsma, Andrea Pizano, Brittney (PJ) Brack; 9 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Curtis Brunsma.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Coram Deo Bible Church
Davenport, IA
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of Mere´s passing. We enjoyed our time as neighbors and watching our girls grow up together. Carla and Greg Henn
December 12, 2020
We only knew Mere for a short time, but his laughter and good will towards all was apparent from the first we met. He was a friend to all and will be truly missed in our neighborhood. We are so very sorry for the loss of your best friend and partner in life, Sue. May God Bless and comfort you now and in the days to come.
December 12, 2020
December 11, 2020
It´s hard to imagine this world without Mere. I was blessed he took me under his wing in 1983 at Helzberg Diamonds. Mere had a great sense of humor and made you feel important. I owe a lot to Mere for helping me create a foundation of professionalism. My heart, prayers and thoughts go out to Mere´s family and friends.
December 10, 2020
December 10, 2020
My hearts aches for you Sue and your family . May your wonderful memories with Mere bring you comfort during this difficult time.
December 10, 2020
What a Shock! We are So very sorry for your loss. Betty & Ron Dau
December 10, 2020
