Merle L. Bodeen

December 17, 1926-March 7, 2021

ALEDO-Merle L. Bodeen, 94 of Aledo, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Trinity, Rock Island. Private family services will be held on Saturday, March 13th at 11:00 AM. Services will be livestreamed on the Speer Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church.

Merle was born December 17, 1926 in Fergus Falls, MN. He was the son of Ralph and Lillie Sholberg Bodeen. He graduated from Aledo High School in 1945. He served in the Merchant Marines from 1945 to 1947, the Army Japanese Occupation Forces from 1949 to 1950 and was in the Army Reserves from 1950 to 1953 at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Merle married Joyce McMahon on June 16, 1951 in Davenport, IA. They farmed in the Aledo area until 1974 then worked as a self employed carpenter. They moved to Branson, MO in 1988 and came back to Aledo in 2005 to be close to family. Merle enjoyed annual family fishing trips in Northern Canada, traveling all around the United States, telling stories and spending time with grandchildren. He loved his Lord, his family and was an avid Cardinals fan.

Merle is survived by five children, Adell (Steve) Struble, Daryl (Rose) Bodeen, Robyn (Monte) Bottens, Bruce (Dixie) Bodeen and David (Julie) Bodeen, nine grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, and sister Ardith Gustafson of Viola. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Joyce.