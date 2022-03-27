Michael "Mike" Brugger

March 22, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Michael "Mike" Brugger, 72, of East Moline, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home.

Mike was born in Jefferson, IA, the son of Vern and Melba Brugger, who preceded him in death.

He worked as a truck driver for many years prior to his career as a computer engineer. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling and learning French.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jennifer Brugger, his granddaughter, Ellanie Brugger, his ex-wife and friend Carrie Brugger, extended family members and friends.

