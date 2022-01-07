Menu
Michael E. "Ruben" Crummy
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St
Viola, IL

Michael E. "Ruben" Crummy

Michael E. "Ruben" Crummy, 69, formerly of Viola and New Windsor, died peacefully and unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in his home at Palmer Hills, Bettendorf.

Visitation is Sunday, January 9th from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Funeral Mass is 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 10th at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Matherville. (The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Dennison Funeral Homes Facebook Page.) Burial will be in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Viola. Memorials may be left for St. John Catholic Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund or to the family.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St, Viola, IL
Jan
10
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Matherville, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dennison Funeral Homes
My Deepest Sympathy to the Family. Ruben was a great friend! He will be missed deeply. I have such wonderful memories. My heart is with all of you!
Susie Moore Sergeant
Friend
January 10, 2022
Sorry to see this our thoughts and prayers are with the Crummy family. I´m Bonnie Anderson Jones daughter and I´m sorry we´ve all been sick and won´t be able to come to visitation. My mom has always had very fond memories of the Crummy family.
Terri Madison
January 9, 2022
