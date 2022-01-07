Michael E. "Ruben" Crummy

Michael E. "Ruben" Crummy, 69, formerly of Viola and New Windsor, died peacefully and unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in his home at Palmer Hills, Bettendorf.

Visitation is Sunday, January 9th from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Funeral Mass is 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 10th at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Matherville. (The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Dennison Funeral Homes Facebook Page.) Burial will be in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Viola. Memorials may be left for St. John Catholic Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund or to the family.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.