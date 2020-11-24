Menu
Rev. Michael D. Sanders

Rev. Michael D. Sanders

August 3, 1941 - November 21, 2020

Rev. Michael D. Sanders, age 79, passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Survived by his wife of 42 years, Gloria Sanders; his children, Tammy (Andrew) Kjos, Tina (Gary) Pruitt, Tim (Sandy) Sanders and Michael Sanders; his grandchildren, Craig Mack, Christopher Mack, Cameron (Amy) Sanders, Ryan Sanders, Cody (Makenzie) Pruitt and Cassidy Pruitt; his great-granddaughter, Madelyn Pruitt; his siblings, Richard (Joanne) Sanders, Deborah (Mike) Winckler and Ginger (Jarald) Nelson; his stepmother, Gladys Sanders and seven nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Carlista Sanders and his sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline (Larry) Reed.

Michael, formerly from Rock Island and Silvis, IL, Grandview, MO, and Homer Glen, IL, worked for John Deere Parts, in East Moline then retired from the Kansas City branch.

Mike then went on to become a Reverend with Hickman Mills Community Church in Kansas City, Mo.

Per Michael's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Michael Sanders be sent to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, www.brainsupportnetwork.org.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 24, 2020.
