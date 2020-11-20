Michael E. Seymour

December 29, 1958-November 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Michael E. Seymour, 61, of Davenport passed away Wednesday November 18, 2020 at his home. Cremation will be done with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Mike was born December 29, 1958 in Rock Island, IL to Gene & Patty (Bowker) Seymour and was a 1976 graduate of Rock Island High School. He was united in marriage to Pamela Pierce on March 31, 1988 in Davenport, IA. Mike had worked for many years with Cheyenne Camping Center and previously at Red Jacket Pump.

Mike was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Fan, despite the rest of the family, and he loved his NASCAR with Chase Elliott being his favorite driver. His family was very important to him and he loved his yearly trips with them to Watkins Glen, NY to attend the NASCAR race. He was a good husband, dad, grandpa, son & brother who will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his wife Pamela Seymour Davenport; children Mark (Jessie) Pierce, Gilbert, AZ, Kimberly Hill, Bettendorf, Joshua Pierce, Davenport, Trisha(Jim) Roark, Joy, IL, Jennifer Sampson, Davenport; Grandchildren Kyla, JJ, Jazmen, Destiny, Colleen, Patrick, Bridgit, Tanner, Chloe, Carly, Austin, & Kaylee; Great Grandchildren Marley, Landon, & Cooper; Mother Pat Seymour East Moline, IL; sisters Sharon (Robert Wylie) Vogt Painted Post, NY, Debbie Seymour, Milan, IL, Cindy (Jeff) Braet, Rock Island; Sister in laws Tina (Terry) Beert & Toni Parr Davenport; Brother in law Gary Krayenhagen, Davenport; mother in law Phyllis Pierce, Davenport; numerous nieces & nephews, and a special neighbor Esther Molyneux.

Mike was preceded in death by his son Jason, twin sister Shelly Krayenhagen, father Gene, father in law Louie Pierce, and brother in law Monty Pierce.