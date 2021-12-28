Michael Everhart

June 21, 1967-December 26, 2021

Michael G. Everhart, 54, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at UP Trinity, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am, Friday, December 31, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be at Lone Tree Cemetery, Lone Tree, IA. Memorials may be made to Alleman Catholic High School, Rock Island.

Mike was born June 21, 1967 in Rock Island, IL, the son of George L. and Jean D. (Wieland) Everhart.

Mike had last worked at Midland Press, Bettendorf.

Survivors include his sister, Dr. Valerie (Richard) Larson, Dell Rapids, SD; brother, Albert Everhart, Marshalltown, IA and nieces and a nephew, Erin, Faithe and Theodore.

