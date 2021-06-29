Michael Freda

July 1, 1947-June 25, 2021

MOLINE-Michael Freda was born on July 1, 1947, to Michael and Theresa (Mauriello) in Newark, NJ. He passed away at home in Moline, IL on June 25, 2021. Michael was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Michael moved to the Quad Cities in 1980. Michael worked for the Department of Children and Family Services, and the Child Abuse Council. He found his calling when he joined Robert Young Mental Health Center, where he worked as Director of Operations for 26 years until his retirement in 2014.

He married his wife Karen in 1984. Michael became a great stepfather to her children, Melissa and Greg.

Michael was a dedicated gym rat and devotee of Les Mills fitness. He enjoyed traveling and exploring the world with his wife, cooking and trying new recipes, baking cookies with his grandson, watching the Food network, drinking coffee, running and biking with friends, and listening to music. But mostly, he loved the company of family and friends around the dining room table, drinking wine, and enjoying a meal together.

Michael is survived by his wife, Karen; his daughter Melissa Brandt, Moline, IL; his son, Greg Brandt (Lori) and grandson Ian, St. Paul, MN; his sisters Anne Kostoulakos (Dennis) and Maria Wioland, both in New Jersey; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws; and many dear friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

In remembrance of Michael's life and dedication to mental health, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, charitable donations be made to NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley.

A memorial service for Michael will be held July 1, 2021, at 4:00 pm with a Celebration of Life with refreshments and drink to follow until 6:00 p.m. at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. The service will be livestreamed on his tribute page at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.