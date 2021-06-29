Menu
Michael Freda
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Michael Freda

July 1, 1947-June 25, 2021

MOLINE-Michael Freda was born on July 1, 1947, to Michael and Theresa (Mauriello) in Newark, NJ. He passed away at home in Moline, IL on June 25, 2021. Michael was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Michael moved to the Quad Cities in 1980. Michael worked for the Department of Children and Family Services, and the Child Abuse Council. He found his calling when he joined Robert Young Mental Health Center, where he worked as Director of Operations for 26 years until his retirement in 2014.

He married his wife Karen in 1984. Michael became a great stepfather to her children, Melissa and Greg.

Michael was a dedicated gym rat and devotee of Les Mills fitness. He enjoyed traveling and exploring the world with his wife, cooking and trying new recipes, baking cookies with his grandson, watching the Food network, drinking coffee, running and biking with friends, and listening to music. But mostly, he loved the company of family and friends around the dining room table, drinking wine, and enjoying a meal together.

Michael is survived by his wife, Karen; his daughter Melissa Brandt, Moline, IL; his son, Greg Brandt (Lori) and grandson Ian, St. Paul, MN; his sisters Anne Kostoulakos (Dennis) and Maria Wioland, both in New Jersey; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws; and many dear friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

In remembrance of Michael's life and dedication to mental health, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, charitable donations be made to NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley.

A memorial service for Michael will be held July 1, 2021, at 4:00 pm with a Celebration of Life with refreshments and drink to follow until 6:00 p.m. at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. The service will be livestreamed on his tribute page at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St, Moline, IL
Jul
1
Service
4:00p.m.
The service will be livestreamed on his tribute page at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com
IL
Jul
1
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To all of Michael's family and friends a special hug.
Larry Best
Work
July 5, 2021
Michael was a wonderful mentor to me and my career as a social worker. Enjoyed my time working with him at Robert Young. My condolences to his family.
Kathleen Brown
Work
June 30, 2021
To Karen and family: I'm so sorry for your loss, truly. Michael (don't call him Mike!) was great to work with at CCR (now Child Abuse Council). He had wonderful energy about everything and everyone! Again, so very sorry for your loss, Karen.
Sherri Lawton
Work
June 30, 2021
Karen, With heartfelt prayers. I remember Mike from Trinity. I am so sorry for your loss.
Mary Jackson
Work
June 29, 2021
Greg and Cindy Pagliuzza
June 25, 2021
