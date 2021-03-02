Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael B. Gano
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Michael B. Gano

April 3, 1949-March 1, 2021

ANDALUSIA-Michael B. Gano, 71, of Andalusia, Illinois, died Monday, March 1, 2021, in the VA Medical Center, Iowa City, Iowa.

Services are 11 a.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory. Entombment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, where Vietnam Veterans of America will present military honors.

Michael Bernard Gano was born April 3, 1949, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to George and Patricia (McKeever) Gano. He served in the US Marine Corps in Vietnam and took part in the battle of Khe Sahn. He married Cynthia Robbins on October 9, 1976, in Rock Island. Before becoming disabled due to his military service, he was an over-the-road trucker and also worked in floor covering and for John Deere. He was a life member of both the VVA and DAV, enjoyed doing yardwork and being outdoors, and loved spoiling his grandkids.

Mike is survived by his wife, Cindy; a son, Scott Gano of Seattle, Washington; a daughter and son-in-law, Miranda and Robert Fonger of Illinois City; three grandchildren, Hailey Peters, Brynn Peters, and Rowen Pearson; and siblings and spouses, Nancy and Steve Circello, Charles Gano, Dan and Diann Gano, Georgia and Robert Ramirez, Timothy Gano, Lisa and Greg Wyers, and Shawn Gano.

Mike's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory at Trimble Pointe, Moline, Illinois
701 12th Street, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Nick and Kallie Pearson
March 5, 2021
I wanted to say how sorry I am for the loss of your brother. Hugs to all
Kim (Fordham) Ross
March 5, 2021
My sympathies to the family. I never knew him and I am sure he must of been a great guy if he was anything like his brother Tim Gano. God bless.
Leatha chapdelaine
March 3, 2021
Rest In Peace and my condolences to Cindy and Miranda.
Neal J Ricke
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results