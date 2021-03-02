Michael B. Gano

April 3, 1949-March 1, 2021

ANDALUSIA-Michael B. Gano, 71, of Andalusia, Illinois, died Monday, March 1, 2021, in the VA Medical Center, Iowa City, Iowa.

Services are 11 a.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory. Entombment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, where Vietnam Veterans of America will present military honors.

Michael Bernard Gano was born April 3, 1949, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to George and Patricia (McKeever) Gano. He served in the US Marine Corps in Vietnam and took part in the battle of Khe Sahn. He married Cynthia Robbins on October 9, 1976, in Rock Island. Before becoming disabled due to his military service, he was an over-the-road trucker and also worked in floor covering and for John Deere. He was a life member of both the VVA and DAV, enjoyed doing yardwork and being outdoors, and loved spoiling his grandkids.

Mike is survived by his wife, Cindy; a son, Scott Gano of Seattle, Washington; a daughter and son-in-law, Miranda and Robert Fonger of Illinois City; three grandchildren, Hailey Peters, Brynn Peters, and Rowen Pearson; and siblings and spouses, Nancy and Steve Circello, Charles Gano, Dan and Diann Gano, Georgia and Robert Ramirez, Timothy Gano, Lisa and Greg Wyers, and Shawn Gano.

Mike's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.