Michael H. Heggen

January 22, 1956-December 7, 2021

Michael H. Heggen, 65, of Tampa, Fl. passed away on Dec. 7th, 2021.

Born on January 22, 1956 in Iowa. Michael was the son of the late Charles and LaMona Heggen

A US Air Force Academy Graduate, Michael left the service as a Captain. He flew proudly for Republic, Northwest and Delta Airlines prior to his retirement. Michael was an Eagle Scout and supported and nurtured Scouts and Scouting for many youths, including his own children and grandchildren. He was an avid woodworker, like his father before him and a lover of animals. His wisdom, his patience, and kindness will be truly missed by those who knew him and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carmen, his sons Joshua and Jeffery, his daughter Elizabeth (Nels) and grandchildren, Julian, Ruby and Max. He is also survived by his brothers Charles (Robbin), Dennis (Patricia),

Randall (Elizabeth), and his sister Deborah, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and LaMona and his stepson Bryan.