Michael John Rogers

July 29, 1949- September 3, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Michael John Rogers, 71, East Moline, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Genesis Illini, Silvis. Funeral services are 10 AM Wednesday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline Burial is in Cordova Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 PM Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a Rosary and Chaplet of Devine Mercy will be recited at 2PM. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to have masses said in Michael's name.

Mike was born on July 29, 1949 in Rock Island, the son of Harry and Betty (DePorter) Rogers. He served 6 years in the national guard. He married Liz Raney on August 22, 1970 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Mike held various jobs over the years, but was not defined by those, but by how often he'd come to the rescue for anyone needing help. There was almost no task or trade he couldn't tackle. He enjoyed being together with family & friends, and never knew a stranger.

Growing up in Cordova IL he loved the river and loved boating as a young boy. He also loved drag racing, collecting outboards, boats, old cars, and any other bargain that caught his eye. He found joy in attending games and sports for his 11 grand kids. Mike was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Hampton IL and was an active member in Cursillo and TEC

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Liz, children; Aimee (Dennis) Muhleman, East Moline, Michael (Nicole) Rogers Jr., Coal Valley and Robert (Kari) Rogers, Orion, eleven grandchildren and siblings, Kathleen (Gilbert) Winter, East Moline, Teresa Dempsey, Hampton and Marcia (Schenly) Nalls, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

