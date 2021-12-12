Menu
Michael Kerckhove
Michael Kerckhove

July, 27, 1947-December 8, 2021

Michael E. Kerckhove, 74, formerly of Moline, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Swedish Covenant Hospital, Chicago, IL.

Funeral services will be 10 am, Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Michael was born July, 27, 1947 in Rock Island, the son of Maurice and Alice (Brackevelt) Kerckhove.

Michael earned his Bachelor's degree at St. Ambrose College, Davenport. He retired from United Township High School.

Michael was a member of the Center for Belgian Culture, Davenport Jay Cee's, and volunteered at Arrowhead Ranch.

Survivors include his brothers, Jim Kerckhove (Robin Riley) Foley, AL, and Jack (Vicki) Kerckhove, East Moline and nieces and nephews, Heather Stigner and Courtney Rhodes, Stephen Kerckhove, Kristopher Kerckhove, and Beau Kerckhove. He was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Kerckhove.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 12, 2021.
