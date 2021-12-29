Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Michael Glen "Mike" Quaintance
1953 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Michael "Mike" Glen Quaintance

December 5, 1953-December 24, 2021

SHERRARD-Michael "Mike" Glen Quaintance, 68, of Sherrard, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at his home.

Cremation rites will be accorded. No services will be held at this time. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd, Orion, is assisting the family.

Mike was born on December 5, 1953, in Moline, the son of John and Betty (Wiegel) Quaintance. Mike began his career at John Deere Plow Planter. After over 30 years of service he retired on February 4, 2004, from John Deere East Moline. Mike was a member of the QC Regional Musicians Association Local 67. Mike was a talented musician and played in several local bands. He performed at numerous locations including nursing homes. He loved to go fishing with his friends

Survivors include his mother, Betty Malmen, Orion; brothers, Joel (Janet) Quaintance, Erie, IL, and Jeffrey (Gail) Malmen, Orion; uncle, Bob (Karen) Quaintance, Lynn Center; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and both maternal and paternal grandparents

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 29, 2021.
