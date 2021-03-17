You know we go back. I can remember you in my first day living in Camanche. You will always be one of my closest friends we may have drifted but our friendship has and never will change. I'm lucky to be auntcy to your beautiful girls and I will watch out for them. You are and will always be the only dad them girls know you held it down for them. Most cant do what you did. I haven't been around and don't know how your life has been but I know one thing it won't be the same without you. I love you like a brother and always will. <3

Nancy Foley March 22, 2021