Michael Webb

December 31, 1950-October 26, 2020

Michael Webb, age 69 grew up in Moline, Illinois, raised his family for 20 years in Mundelein, Illinois and lived for the past 12 years in Kerrville, Texas. He passed away on October 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret (Moore) of 47 years. Loving father of Steph, Andy, Bekah and Vicki. Cherished son of Barb Webb and the late Herb Webb. Brother of Dann, Colleen, Kerri and Eileen. Friend to many. Mike was a listener and a learner, sharing what he knew (whether or not you wanted him to). He was strong-willed, but usually right. He was incredibly thoughtful offering sound advice. He would ponder after a conversation and offer the perfect missing detail. As a man of faith, he served in his church communities wherever he lived. He had a career as a builder, something he enjoyed in his retirement as well, always with a project on deck. Mike had many interests - music, sports, golfing, nature and particularly the power of words. To Mike, family was everything. He was so in love with Margaret and took great pride in all his children and grandchildren. Though the last few years of his life he struggled with his health, he always found time to talk to people. Since Mike had ties in Illinois and Texas, there will be a few celebrations of his life. A funeral mass will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 8134 Blanco Rd. San Antonio, TX 78216. Viewable via livestream (link Coming). A memorial visitation will be 4-7 PM Friday November 6, 2020 at Kristan Funeral Home 219 W. Maple Ave. (Rt. 176, 2 blocks West of Rt 45) Mundelein.