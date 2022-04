Michael Lee Zeglin

August 9, 1952-January 8, 2022

IF YOU'RE READING THIS, GOD HAS CALLED ME HOME, AND I'M TAKING WITH ME MANY GREAT MEMORIES.

I HAVE HAD AN AMAZING LIFE. I WAS SO FORTUNATE TO HAVE AN AWESOME FATHER AND MOTHER, ANDREW & DOLORIS ZEGLIN. MY FATHER PASSED WHEN I WAS SIX YEARS OLD, AND MY MOTHER QUICKLY BECAME MY FATHER, MOTHER, AND BEST FRIEND. I WAS ALSO BLESSED WITH FOUR SIBLINGS, ANDREW ZEGLIN (LYNN), ANITA TADY (STEVE), MARLENE LAWRENCE (LARRY), AND JEFF ZEGLIN (NINA).

GOD PLACED ME WITH MY WONDERFUL, LOVING, AND PATIENT WIFE OF OVER 43 YEARS, DORI HIGAREDA. WE WERE GIVEN THE GIFT OF TWO AWESOME CHILDREN. LESLIE MARIE AND LEE MICHAEL. LEE MARRIED AN ANGEL NAMED SARAH. LEE AND SARAH GAVE DORI AND I THE GIFT OF THREE SWEET, KIND, FUNNY, AND SMART GRANDCHILDREN. LINCOLN RAY, VIOLET MARYELLA, AND WESTIN MICHAEL. OUR GRANDCHILDREN HELPED ME FIND THE MOST JOY IN MY LATER YEARS. I LOVED THEM ALL MORE THAN ANY THING ON EARTH, AND WILL LOOK FORWARD TO REUNITING IN THE KINGDOM.

I ALSO LEAVE BEHIND THE MOST LOVING FAMILY. I HAVE LOVED BEING A SON (& IN LAW), BROTHER (& IN LAW) HUSBAND, FATHER (& IN LAW), GRANDPA, AND "UNCLE MIKE". WE ARE EXTREMELY BLESSED TO HAVE EACH OTHER. I LOVE YOU ALL. YOU ARE ALL AWESOME, AND I WILL MISS YOU.

I HAVE MADE MANY DEAR FRIENDS IN MY LIFE. THERE ARE WAY TOO MANY TO NAME. I AM THANKFUL FOR THE TIME GOD HAS GIVEN ME WITH EACH OF YOU.

IT WAS ONE OF THE GREATEST HONORS IN MY LIFE TO BE A PART OF ZEGLINS T.V. & APPLIANCE. I THANK THE LORD FOR THE EXPERIENCE OF OWNING ZEGLIN'S WITH MY BROTHERS AND FAMILY FOR 40+ YEARS.

I WAS GIVEN A BEST FRIEND IN FATHER LOGAN, AND WAS FORTUNATE TO HELP BUILD A MISSION IN AFRICA IN HIS NAME. I SPENT MANY HOURS WORKING WITH THE WONDERFUL PEOPLE AT THE CHRISTIAN CARE CENTER IN ROCK ISLAND. GILDA'S CLUB BECAME A SECOND HOME FOR ME AFTER MY DIAGNOSIS. THE LOVE AND SUPPORT I FELT FROM THE GILDA'S CLUB COMMUNITY WAS AWESOME. THEY ARE DOING GOD'S WORK AT THE CHRISTIAN CARE CENTER AND AT GILDA'S CLUB, AND I WAS PROUD TO BE A PART OF IT.

LIFE IS A JOURNEY, MY FAMILY AND FRIENDS, AND I AM GLAD YOU WERE ALL PART OF MINE. I LOVE YOU ALL. GOD BLESS, AND I WILL SEE YOU WHEN YOU COME HOME.

MIKE

After nearly five years, Mike lost his battle with cancer. The care he received at Mayo Clinic was miraculous in many ways. A pancreatic cancer diagnosis is not often followed by hope, but Mike and his family found hope because of Mayo Clinic, Barry from Genesis VMA and Dr. Porubcin. Mike and his family are incredibly grateful for the doctors, nurses and care teams at Mayo Clinic.

He passed away on January 8, 2022 and was surrounded by the love of his family and the light of the Lord.

He was faithful to the very end. A funeral mass will be 9:30 am Friday, January 14, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. The mass will also be live-streamed by visiting https://vimeo.com/663974455.

A rosary will be recited at 3 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island, followed by visitation from 3:30 – 7 pm. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities or to Christian Care, Rock Island.

Online condolences may be left to family at wheelanpressly.com.