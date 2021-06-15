Michelle L. Clower

October 9, 1957-June 14, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Michelle L. Clower, 63, East Moline, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at her home. Funeral services are 2PM Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is 4-7 PM Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Michelle Matthews was born on October 9, 1957 in Moline, the daughter of Ronald and Dixie (Baltzell) Matthews. She graduated from UTHS Class of 1975 and received her associate degree from Black Hawk College. Michelle last worked as an RN at Hope Creek Nursing Home. She loved being a nurse, her animals and flowers. Michelle adored her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Raymond (Angie) Dobbels, East Moline, Dixie Dobbels, East Moline, Christopher (Stacey) Spillum, Bettendorf, Shannon Clower, East Moline, Michael Clower, East Moline, Justin Clower, East Moline and Cody Popejoy, East Moline, thirteen grandchildren and siblings, Katie DeFrieze, Silvis, Matt (Mary) Matthews, East Moline and Ronda Summers, East Moline.

The family would like to thank Beacon of Hope Hospice and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the care and compassion shown during Michelle's illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Daniel and nephew, Shain.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.