Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michelle L. Clower
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Michelle L. Clower

October 9, 1957-June 14, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Michelle L. Clower, 63, East Moline, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at her home. Funeral services are 2PM Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is 4-7 PM Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Michelle Matthews was born on October 9, 1957 in Moline, the daughter of Ronald and Dixie (Baltzell) Matthews. She graduated from UTHS Class of 1975 and received her associate degree from Black Hawk College. Michelle last worked as an RN at Hope Creek Nursing Home. She loved being a nurse, her animals and flowers. Michelle adored her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Raymond (Angie) Dobbels, East Moline, Dixie Dobbels, East Moline, Christopher (Stacey) Spillum, Bettendorf, Shannon Clower, East Moline, Michael Clower, East Moline, Justin Clower, East Moline and Cody Popejoy, East Moline, thirteen grandchildren and siblings, Katie DeFrieze, Silvis, Matt (Mary) Matthews, East Moline and Ronda Summers, East Moline.

The family would like to thank Beacon of Hope Hospice and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the care and compassion shown during Michelle's illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Daniel and nephew, Shain.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Jun
18
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
We went to St . Anne´s together. Very sweet girl! Rest in eternal peace, Michelle.
Julie Tate
June 16, 2021
I worked with Michelle at Hope Creek she was a beautiful person inside and out. She will be greatly missed.
Sue Smith
Friend
June 16, 2021
We worked together for years . I enjoyed working with her for the betterment of our seniors. She was kinda shy but knew what was going on . Rip
David nipper
Work
June 15, 2021
I enjoyed working with Michelle many years. She was very dedicated worker and help everyone. She was well liked by residents and peers. Rest In Peace. Prayers to her family.
Linda West
Work
June 14, 2021
Michelle was my supervisor for many years. Her kindness and compassion, were bar none. The world was a better place, because she was in it. Rest in heaven, sweet lady. I'm sure there are many welcoming you. You impacted so many.
Angel Hilburn
Work
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results