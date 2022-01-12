Menu
Mike Lyon
1972 - 2022
BORN
1972
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Anamosa High School
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Mike Lyon

April 20, 1972-January 9, 2022

Mike Lyon, 49, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his home following a brief illness. A memorial gathering will be held from 3-6pm on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, with a time of sharing memories starting at 6pm. Racing and casual attire is encouraged.

Memorials may be made to his daughter, Macy Lyon, P.O. Box 10, Wheatland, IA 52777, for an educational fund that will be established.

Mike was born on April 20, 1972, in Little Rock, Arkansas, and the family eventually moved to Iowa where he graduated from Anamosa High School, Class of 1990.

He currently worked for Ryan & Associates, and formerly for Olsen Engineering in logistics for over 20 years.

Mike was a proud dad of his daughter, Macy. Anyone who spoke to him gave him a chance to talk about her. He loved to attend all of her school activities to support her.

Mike enjoyed all aspects of racing, especially being part of the pit crew for Chuck Mayerhofer and many other friends. He never met a stranger and was always ready with a joke and to lend a helping hand with mowing, house sitting, or cooking a ton of food to feed his friends while they watched the races.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Macy Lyon of Wheatland; father Mark (Sue) Lyon of Bettendorf; sister Tiffany Lyon of Cedar Rapids; stepsister Shawna (Josh) Kerr and their children Grace and Jared of Bettendorf; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and stepsister Sharon McCoy.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Jan
13
Service
6:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
