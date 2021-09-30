Mike Myers

March 21, 1956-September 28, 2021

GENESEO-Heaven gained an animal lover on September 28, 2021. Mike Myers, 65, of Geneseo, passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Geneseo. Reverend Steven Mueller will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel. The family request you casually dress supporting your favorite sports team. Memorials may be directed to the family and will be utilized to assist families with adoption fees for rescued animals.

Mike was born March 21, 1956, to William T. and Dorothy (Johnston) Myers in Keokuk, IA. He graduated from United Township High School, East Moline, in 1974. On November 4, 1978, he married Bonnie Farnam. In 2008, he concluded his 31-year career with John Deere. He enjoyed fishing and family vacations.

He will be greatly missed by his wife; daughter Marlisa (Scott) Dwyer; son Bryan (Becky) Myers; grandchildren, Remlee, Reagan, Daxton, and Reid; brother Dave (Kay) Myers; sisters-in-law, Sherilyn (Jim) Wethington, and Melissa Jensen; brother-in-law, Rodney (Corrine) Holke-Farnam; mother and father-in-law, Janett and Skip Farnam; and several nieces and nephews.

Waiting to meet him in Heaven are his father, William; mom and stepdad, Dorothy and Don Keopple; and brothers, Bill Myers and Ted Keopple.