Mildred "Midge" A. Banick

September 5, 1932-March 21, 2021

Mildred "Midge" A. Banick, 88, formerly of Port Byron, died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Bickford Cottage, Davenport. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Fairfield United Methodist Church, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 PM on Friday at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Burial will be in the Fairfield Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Rock Island County Animal Control Shelter.

Midge was born September 5, 1932 in Moline, IL, the daughter of E. Alvin "Spud" and Genevieve (Onnen) Reiling. She attended Port Byron Grade School and Port Byron High School and then the Lutheran School of Nursing. Midge married Thomas F. Banick August 7, 1954 in Rock Island.

Midge was a member of Fairfield United Methodist Church, Port Byron, and the Daughters of American Revolution. She was a voracious reader, loved "Club" with friends as a young adult, mushroom hunting and fishing, wintering in Texas and playing cards and dominos every Friday night. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Illini Basketball fan. Midge was a fantastic cook and will be forever remembered for her baking.

She is survived by her 3 children, John (Peggy) Banick, Port Byron, Karen (Andy) Dennhardt, Davenport, Jennifer Cochuyt, Rock Island; grandchildren, John Banick Jr., Josh (Kelsey) Banick, Sara (Ryan) Sunderman, Rebecca (Jim) Harris-Klawon, Keri (Adam) Woodward, Jessica Dennhardt, Garrett (Nikki) Harris, Melissa Dennhardt, Shannen Barnard, T. Brian Barnard; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Louis Reiling; aunt, Evelyn Krebs; special nephews and niece, Brandon and Brian Beaudry and Ellen Bousquet; special friends, Patt Wenger and Joan (Zowalneke) Burke. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas in 2017, and siblings, Eldon Reiling, Don Reiling, M. Vic Reiling and Marcia Ferguson. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.