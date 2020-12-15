Mildred B. Brown

February 22, 1926-December 12, 2020

Mildred B. Brown, 94, of Rock Island passed away December 12, 2020 at her granddaughter's home in Bettendorf.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11am Friday at St. Pius Catholic Church in Rock Island with visitation from 9:30am until service time. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, social distancing will be observed as well as capacity limits followed within church and masks will be required. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Rock Island.

Mildred was born February 22, 1926 in Savanna, IL the daughter of Frank and Julia Vetricek. She married William Brown in 1954. Mildred worked at Ballas Restaurant at the airport for over 20 years. She also worked in home health care assisting senior with their daily chores. She loved attending church and going to the church sales. She loved being a grandmother and was a great cook.

Survivors include her children William (Jody) Brown of Coal Valley and Patricia Brown of East Moline; grandchildren Brenda Webster, Chris Brown, Justin Brown, Brian Troutwine, and Danny Troutwine and 4 great grandchildren.

Mildred was preceded in death by her son Allan, 3 sisters, and 1 brother.