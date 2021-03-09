Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Mildred L. Palmer
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Mildred L. Palmer

May 27, 1923-March 7, 2021

MOLINE-Mildred L. Palmer, 97, of Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at home.

Services are 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with The Rev. Santina Poor officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Rose Lawn Memorial Estates, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ruff Life Dog Rescue.

Mildred Louella Leech was born May 27, 1923, in Amboy, Minnesota, to Irad and Clara (Boos) Leech. She graduated from Moline High School before marrying George Frederick Palmer on April 1, 1950, in Morrison, Illinois. He died September 15, 2002.

Millie ferried airplanes for Piper Aircraft in Florida and had many stories about it. She and her husband owned and operated Tri-City Electric Company in Davenport until retiring in 1985.

She was a lifelong member of Union Congregational Church, Moline, and Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley, where she loved golfing. She was very skilled on the computer and will always be remembered for her "handmade" greeting cards. Family was the most important thing to Millie, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Millie is survived by two children, Dan (Sheri) Palmer of Moline, and Carol (Larry) DeVolder of Orion; grandchildren, Doug (Lyndsey) Palmer, Jeff (Molly) Palmer, Ben (Nikie) Palmer, Ryan (fiancé Libby Thola) Palmer, Andrew (Taylor Eilers) Palmer, Amy (Peter Storms) DeVolder, Kate (Trenton) Stamer, and Kevin (Jennifer) DeVolder; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Lauren, Harper and Aspen Palmer, Jackson, Sophia, Norah, Graham and Luci Palmer, Mabel, Pierce and Jasper Palmer, Clara, Marley and Harper Stamer, and Ava DeVolder; and sister-in-law, Ruby Leech. She was preceded in death by her husband; great-grandchildren, Zoe Stamer and Nicholas DeVolder; and brothers, Leonard, Calvin, Gilbert, Harold, John and Herbert Leech.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Horizon Room at Trimble Pointe (Upper Level)
701 12th Street, Moline, IL
Mar
11
Service
1:00p.m.
Horizon Room at Trimble Pointe (Upper Level)
701 12th Street, Moline, IL
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Wishing you all peace and comfort during the difficult days ahead.
Merrilee & John Woeber
March 11, 2021
Paul and Linda Lamont
March 11, 2021
Bruce and Mary Griffin
March 10, 2021
Midwest Equipment Company
March 10, 2021
Brenda Leboeuf
March 9, 2021
The Brassick Family
March 9, 2021
