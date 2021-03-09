Mildred L. Palmer

May 27, 1923-March 7, 2021

MOLINE-Mildred L. Palmer, 97, of Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at home.

Services are 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with The Rev. Santina Poor officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Burial is in Rose Lawn Memorial Estates, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ruff Life Dog Rescue.

Mildred Louella Leech was born May 27, 1923, in Amboy, Minnesota, to Irad and Clara (Boos) Leech. She graduated from Moline High School before marrying George Frederick Palmer on April 1, 1950, in Morrison, Illinois. He died September 15, 2002.

Millie ferried airplanes for Piper Aircraft in Florida and had many stories about it. She and her husband owned and operated Tri-City Electric Company in Davenport until retiring in 1985.

She was a lifelong member of Union Congregational Church, Moline, and Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley, where she loved golfing. She was very skilled on the computer and will always be remembered for her "handmade" greeting cards. Family was the most important thing to Millie, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Millie is survived by two children, Dan (Sheri) Palmer of Moline, and Carol (Larry) DeVolder of Orion; grandchildren, Doug (Lyndsey) Palmer, Jeff (Molly) Palmer, Ben (Nikie) Palmer, Ryan (fiancé Libby Thola) Palmer, Andrew (Taylor Eilers) Palmer, Amy (Peter Storms) DeVolder, Kate (Trenton) Stamer, and Kevin (Jennifer) DeVolder; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Lauren, Harper and Aspen Palmer, Jackson, Sophia, Norah, Graham and Luci Palmer, Mabel, Pierce and Jasper Palmer, Clara, Marley and Harper Stamer, and Ava DeVolder; and sister-in-law, Ruby Leech. She was preceded in death by her husband; great-grandchildren, Zoe Stamer and Nicholas DeVolder; and brothers, Leonard, Calvin, Gilbert, Harold, John and Herbert Leech.

