Millie S. Mason

January 23, 1942-November 23, 2020

Millie S. Mason, 78, a resident of Hope Creek Care Center, Moline, formerly of Hampton, passed away Monday November 23, 2020.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held 10AM Friday November 27, 2020 at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

Millie was born January 23, 1942 in Jacksonville, Illinois, a daughter of Milton and Thelma (Boston) Powell. She graduated from Jacksonville High School, class of 1960, and later from Black Hawk College in 1992 with a Associates Degree in Child Education. She married Howard Mason on June 12, 1960 in Versailles, Illinois.

She was a teacher for over 15 years, retiring in 2003 from KinderCare Learning Center in Bettendorf.

She enjoyed collecting thousands of spoons, fishing and crocheting. She was a member of Northcrest Calvary Baptist Church in Moline for over 25 years. Also, she was a member of the Hampton Fire Auxiliary for many years.

Millie is survived by her husband, Howard; 2-children: Howard Andrew (Peggy) Mason of Hampton and Tiffany (Bill) Raes of Geneseo; 6-grandchildren: Becca (Adam) Proehl of Orion, Dustin (Brittany) Raes of Mason City, IA, Kaitlyn (Anthony) Abbey of Colona, Tori Mason of Rock Island, Cody Raes and Jordan Raes both of Geneseo; 6-great-grandchildren; and a cousin: Sally Anderson of Farmington, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 24, 2020.

