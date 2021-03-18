Menu
Milton "Roger" Newman
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Milton "Roger" Newman

November 4, 1939-March 17, 2021

COLONA-Milton "Roger" Newman, 81, Colona, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his home. Funeral services are 11 AM Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is from 10 AM until service time. Anyone wishing to attend are required to wear face coverings and respect social distancing. Service will be live-streamed at 11 AM Monday by logging into http://www.facebook.com/vanhoefuneralhome.

Burial will be 1:30 PM Tuesday at Rose Cemetery, Unionville, MO.

Roger was born on November 4, 1939 in Livonia, MO, the son of George and Imagene (Ruggles) Newman. He married Brenda Peters on May 25, 1984 in East Moline. Roger spent 17 years with International Harvester and Farmall. After the closing of Farmall he drove semi, over the road. In early years he enjoyed fishing and camping. He was a member of the American Legion and the Hartford MO Masonic Lodge. Roger was a hard working man.

Survivors include his wife Brenda, daughter Alyssa (Bryan) Dickinson, Speegleville, TX, her children, Alexis, Brooklynn and Bentley, son, Steve Newman (Andrea), Lincoln, England, and his children, Joseph, Jarod and Jake.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stillborn son, Greg and siblings, Ronnie, Neal, Connie and Garrett.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Mar
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Mar
23
Burial
1:30p.m.
Rose Cemetery
Unionville, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rodger, my best memories was the times you would cook chicken on the grill and you always had to make it perfect. You would always make the best biscuits and gravy at special times. We always begged for you to make them cause they were so good. RIP Rodger.
Debra Boone
March 18, 2021
