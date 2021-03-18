Milton "Roger" Newman

November 4, 1939-March 17, 2021

COLONA-Milton "Roger" Newman, 81, Colona, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his home. Funeral services are 11 AM Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is from 10 AM until service time. Anyone wishing to attend are required to wear face coverings and respect social distancing. Service will be live-streamed at 11 AM Monday by logging into http://www.facebook.com/vanhoefuneralhome.

Burial will be 1:30 PM Tuesday at Rose Cemetery, Unionville, MO.

Roger was born on November 4, 1939 in Livonia, MO, the son of George and Imagene (Ruggles) Newman. He married Brenda Peters on May 25, 1984 in East Moline. Roger spent 17 years with International Harvester and Farmall. After the closing of Farmall he drove semi, over the road. In early years he enjoyed fishing and camping. He was a member of the American Legion and the Hartford MO Masonic Lodge. Roger was a hard working man.

Survivors include his wife Brenda, daughter Alyssa (Bryan) Dickinson, Speegleville, TX, her children, Alexis, Brooklynn and Bentley, son, Steve Newman (Andrea), Lincoln, England, and his children, Joseph, Jarod and Jake.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stillborn son, Greg and siblings, Ronnie, Neal, Connie and Garrett.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

