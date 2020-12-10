Milton "Scoop" H. Spidle Jr.

June 15, 1957-December 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Milton "Scoop" H. Spidle Jr., 63, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. A live-stream funeral will be broadcast at 2 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressy.com/live-stream. A private family visitation will be from 4-7 pm Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Social distancing, face masks and capacity limitations will be monitored by the funeral home staff. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Milton was born in Davenport, Iowa on June 15, 1957, a son of Milton H. Sr. and Gloria Defenbaugh Spidle. He married Laura Ford on October 17, 1992 in Moline.

Milton believed in hard work and was proud to support his family. He worked as a detailer for Courtesy Car Dealership and for Vonachen Services assisting Modern Woodman of American since 1989.

Milton enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing and working on cars. He was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers and NASCAR. Milton loved spending time with his family, especially all of his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Laura Spidle, Rock Island; children, Michelle Jennings, East Moline, Aimee (Rob) York, Katie (Nick) York, Vanessa (Dominic "Roscoe") Spidle and Emily Spidle, all of Rock Island and Milton E. Spidle, Matthew Spidle and Marlena Walsh; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Marbry, Alton, Ill., Fred "Butch" (Pam) Spidle, Davenport, Tina (Raymond) Sheets, Davenport and Lyelle Barajas, Las Vegas, Nev.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Leo, Jake and Helen Ford.

The family extends a special thank you to the UnityPoint nurses in ICU for the wonderful care they extended to Scoop!

Online condolences at www.wheelanpressly.com