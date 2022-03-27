Miriam (Nemerguth) Faber

March 12, 1925-March 21, 2022

Miriam (Nemerguth) Faber, 97, passed peacefully on March 21, 2022. Miriam Evelyn Faber was born to Michael and Elizabeth (Schumacher) Faber in Euclid, Ohio, March 12, 1925.

A blind date led her to marry Bernard Nemerguth in 1952, who in turn led her to East Moline where they raised their five children. A life-long learner, Miriam continued her education and became a respiratory therapist for Illini Hospital. She was also known as the "East Moline walker" (not getting her driver's license until the age of 48) and the "book store lady" for UTHS. Miriam was active in East Moline St. Anne Catholic Church. She also enjoyed playing bridge and was a voracious reader. Miriam was a frequent traveler – especially enjoying "hopping the pond" to England, where her life-long penpal lived. For both friends and family, Miriam was an agent of change – envisioning, advocating for, and helping to foster a world where her sons and daughters could both have the same opportunities for success and love in the world.

After Bernard's passing, Miriam re-located to Tucson where she resided for over thirty years. Her local library trusted her reading selections and named a "Miriam's Picks" section for recommended books.

Miriam is survived by her children: Marie (Michelle Nieuwenhaus) Nemerguth, Michael (Diane) Nemerguth, Patricia Nemerguth, Paul (Deborah) Nemerguth and Carole (Jeff) Langston. She also leaves six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.