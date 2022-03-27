Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Miriam Faber

Miriam (Nemerguth) Faber

March 12, 1925-March 21, 2022

Miriam (Nemerguth) Faber, 97, passed peacefully on March 21, 2022. Miriam Evelyn Faber was born to Michael and Elizabeth (Schumacher) Faber in Euclid, Ohio, March 12, 1925.

A blind date led her to marry Bernard Nemerguth in 1952, who in turn led her to East Moline where they raised their five children. A life-long learner, Miriam continued her education and became a respiratory therapist for Illini Hospital. She was also known as the "East Moline walker" (not getting her driver's license until the age of 48) and the "book store lady" for UTHS. Miriam was active in East Moline St. Anne Catholic Church. She also enjoyed playing bridge and was a voracious reader. Miriam was a frequent traveler – especially enjoying "hopping the pond" to England, where her life-long penpal lived. For both friends and family, Miriam was an agent of change – envisioning, advocating for, and helping to foster a world where her sons and daughters could both have the same opportunities for success and love in the world.

After Bernard's passing, Miriam re-located to Tucson where she resided for over thirty years. Her local library trusted her reading selections and named a "Miriam's Picks" section for recommended books.

Miriam is survived by her children: Marie (Michelle Nieuwenhaus) Nemerguth, Michael (Diane) Nemerguth, Patricia Nemerguth, Paul (Deborah) Nemerguth and Carole (Jeff) Langston. She also leaves six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.