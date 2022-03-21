Mona L. Holland

June 16, 1938-March 18, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Mona L. Holland, 83, East Moline, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Hope Creek Health and Rehabilitation , East Moline. Funeral services are 10 AM Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Coal Valley Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 PM Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Mona was born on June 16, 1938 in DuQuoin, IL, the daughter of Milton and Velma Wright. She married Robert Holland and together they had six children. She married Stanley Binder and added one more to the mix. Mona was an excellent cook who enjoyed making big Sunday breakfasts. She enjoyed making candy and was known for her wedding mints. Her greatest joy was her family.

Survivors include her children; Robert (Jeannie) Holland, Tiffin, OH, Kathy (Raymond) Neels, Davenport, Kim (James) Brewer, Silvis, Patricia (Chuck) Cooper, Milan, Judy Tuttle, East Moline and Cathrina Pfister, Milan, step-children; Harvey (Jackie) Binder, Mustang, OK, Nancy Davis, Minooka, IL, Jerry (Pat) Binder, Jacksonville, FL, and Barb Toft, Bettendorf, twenty nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, sister, Millie Jo (John) Little, DuQuoin and daughter-in-law Barb Holland, East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, son Tommy, parents and brother, Jimmie Wright.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.