Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Monica A. Bell
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fippinger Funeral Home - Aledo
401 South College Ave
Aledo, IL

Monica A. Bell

February 24, 1959-December 15, 2020

ALEDO-Monica A. Bell, 61, of Aledo, IL lost her dismal battle with cancer Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family and her animal companions that kept her comfortable until the Lord called her Home. Cremation has been accorded. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in the Aledo Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be left to Mercer County Animal Shelter, Fur-Ever Friends of Mercer County or the Aledo Police Department. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

She was born February 24, 1959 in Aledo, IL to John and Marlene Kottman Guthrie. Monica graduated from ROVA High School in 1977 and married Brian Bell in Aledo. They later divorced.

Monica was employed as a Unit Secretary at the Mercer County Hospital until transferring to the Mercer County Health Department, retiring in 2019.

Monica enjoyed gardening, canning, and especially being with her animals. She loved her family, especially her granddaughter, Elena Jo who held a special place in her heart and was a comfort in her final days. A very special thank you to her co-workers and community at the Mercer County Health Department.

She was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son: John Bell of Aledo; one granddaughter: Elena Jo Bell of Aledo, two sisters: Jodyne (Russell) Gall of Orion, IL; Jeanna Guthrie of Indianapolis, IN; one brother: Mark (Becky) Guthrie of Port Byron, IL; special family: Patty Meminger of Aledo; several nieces and nephews; and beloved companions: Chester, Pepper and Pumpkin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents and many special fur babies.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fippinger Funeral Home - Aledo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fippinger Funeral Home - Aledo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My deepest regrets sent to the Guthrie family. I remember Monica as a nice person, her smile in the picture was the first that come to mind when I saw her name in the obits. Please know our family is thinking of you at this time. Julie ( Martinson)
Julie Jordan-Brandt
Friend
December 19, 2020
We are very sorry to hear about your Mom. I always liked Monica and would always say hello to me when I was out and about in Aledo. She seemed to be a little bit of a spitfire which was what I liked about her. Many prayers and sympathies during this tough time.
Roy and Pauline Swanson
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Continued hugs and for John and his family.
Mary Kay Carlson
December 16, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Monica´s family. She will be missed and gone way too soon.
Susie Swearingen
December 16, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family of Monica. God must have needed an Angel and seen her pain, rest in peace cuz.
Suzie and Paul Rothenberg
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results