Monica M. Dewith
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Monica M. Dewith

March 24, 1952-September 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Monica M. Dewith, 69, of Rock Island, IL passed away Friday September 17, 2021 in Hampton, IL.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Inurnment will be at a later date. A Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, with visitation following until 6:00 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, Monica's family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Monica was born March 24, 1952 in Rock Island, a daughter of John R. Crossman, Sr. and Marjorie Stichter Crossman. She attended Alleman High School, Rock Island and then attended St. Mary's Academy in Nauvoo, IL. She was formerly married to Enyo Dewith.

Monica was a nurse's aide with Visiting Nurses for many years.

She was a member of the former St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rock Island and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Some of her favorite times were those spent with friends and family. She especially enjoyed annual trips with family to Woman Lake in Minnesota.

Surviving are her children, Chad Jones, Hampton, IL, Jason Dewith (Candace Michele), Chapel Hill, NC, Brock Jones, Detroit, MI, Jelseca Walls, Rock Island, Jenna Dewith, Springfield, IL, Enyo John "E.J." Dewith, Moline, IL, Phaedra Dewith, Moline and Chelsea Dewith, Rock Island; fifteen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, Mila; sisters, Sue Pobanz, Rock Island, Joan Braet, East Moline, IL, and Barbara Crossman Amorim, Apple Valley, CA; and many nieces, nephews and additional family.

Monica was preceded in death by her father; mother; stepfather, Wilford "Jay" Gould; sisters Ellen Sweeney Goswick and Mary Requet; and brother, John Richard Crossman, Jr.

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love, hugs, and prayers to the family. Im so sorry to you all.
Tiffany Bargas
Family
September 21, 2021
To the auntie that i could talk to like a mom. You will be missed but never forgotten. Beautiful inside, and out. Go with god! I will miss our long talks. Please watch over all our beautiful baby´s. We love you to the moon and back! Tiffany and julian
Tiffany Bargas
Family
September 21, 2021
Phaedra & family my deepest sympathy for your loss. May you find peace and comfort in time. Mrs. Trice, formerly Rock Island High School
Vanessa Trice
September 20, 2021
