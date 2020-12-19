Morris E. Cothron

COLONA-Morris E. Cothron, 90, of Colona, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Colona.

Private family services were held. Burial was at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice.

Morris was born in 1930 to a family of modest means and lost his mother at the age of 5. His father and siblings raised Morrie until he left school in the 9th grade and entered the United States Air Force. He spent time in Okinawa, Japan, where he was seriously injured and had to return to the United States to undergo 4 years of painful surgeries and treatments. Morrie survived, and by his mid-twenties he finally came home to the Quad Cities. It was at that time that he met and married his wife Joette T. Toline. Together they had 4 boys.

Morrie worked for the Rock Island Arsenal in the IT department for 30 years retiring in 1986. He enjoyed traveling throughout the USA. He participated in the US Senior shuffleboard Olympics for many years and enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include son, Mike (Linda) Cothron; grandson, Shawn (Katie) Cothron, (Sydney, Cameron, and Harrison), grandson, Seth Cothron; son, Pat (Donna) Cothron; granddaughter, Robyn (Aaron) Motsinger; (Bella, Vincent); stepson to Pat, Steve (Seidina) Masengarb; (Sadie, and Satara); son, Mark (Linda) Cothron; grandchildren, Brittany (Justin Raun) Cothron, Mark (Stephanie Peters) Cothron; honorary granddaughter, Lindsay Cox; estranged son, Jeff Cothron; granddaughter, Ashley (Joe) Walton.

He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Lorena (Campbell) Cothron; wife, Joette T. Cothron; siblings, Benjamin Cothron, Ralph Cothron, and Jane Michels.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.