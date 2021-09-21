Murlon Wilson

March 12, 1928-September 18, 2021

MOLINE-Murlon Wilson, 93, of Moline, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 1-hr prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to activities at Hope Creek Care Center

Murlon was born on March 12, 1928, in Pea Ridge, AL, the son of Grady and Icy Wilson. He married Ruby Kennedy on August 25, 1950, in Tupelo, MS. She preceded him in death on April 14, 2013. Murlon worked for John Deere starting in 1948 until he retired in 1980. During his retirement he stayed busy helping others and working in his garden. He loved sharing his delicious tomatoes with family and friends.

Murlon cherished his family and loved being called "Papo" by his grandchildren. Murlon was the sweetest, kindest, most selfless Christian man and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Survivors include his two daughters and their spouses, Diane and Jerry Cosner of Moline, Janet and Dr. Kenneth Samuelson of Las Vegas, NV; two granddaughters, Shelly Palmer and Kara Moncrief; two step-grandsons, Greg and Dan Cosner and families; two great-granddaughters, Ella, and Elin Palmer; brother, Wymon Wilson; one niece and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a sister, Louise Kivette.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hope Creek for the love and care giving to Murlon

Memories may be shared online at esterdahl.com.