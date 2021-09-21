Menu
Murlon Wilson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Murlon Wilson

March 12, 1928-September 18, 2021

MOLINE-Murlon Wilson, 93, of Moline, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 1-hr prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to activities at Hope Creek Care Center

Murlon was born on March 12, 1928, in Pea Ridge, AL, the son of Grady and Icy Wilson. He married Ruby Kennedy on August 25, 1950, in Tupelo, MS. She preceded him in death on April 14, 2013. Murlon worked for John Deere starting in 1948 until he retired in 1980. During his retirement he stayed busy helping others and working in his garden. He loved sharing his delicious tomatoes with family and friends.

Murlon cherished his family and loved being called "Papo" by his grandchildren. Murlon was the sweetest, kindest, most selfless Christian man and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Survivors include his two daughters and their spouses, Diane and Jerry Cosner of Moline, Janet and Dr. Kenneth Samuelson of Las Vegas, NV; two granddaughters, Shelly Palmer and Kara Moncrief; two step-grandsons, Greg and Dan Cosner and families; two great-granddaughters, Ella, and Elin Palmer; brother, Wymon Wilson; one niece and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a sister, Louise Kivette.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hope Creek for the love and care giving to Murlon

Memories may be shared online at esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL
Sep
22
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
I am saddened to hear about this. Our parent were good friends, and I am glad Murlon, Walter, and I got a chance to visit with one another in May.
David Clark
September 23, 2021
Keeping your family in my prayers! I remember your Dad being a great man of kindness and your Mom was so much fun...glad they are together again...
Bev Hasty Hart
Friend
September 21, 2021
