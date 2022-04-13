Nadine Johnson

July 11, 1935-April 10, 2022

EDGINTON-Memorial services for Nadine M. Johnson, 86 of Edgington, will be Monday, April 18th at 10:30 AM at the Antioch Baptist Church, Reynolds, Illinois. Burial is at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family.

Nadine was born to Alfred and Myrtle (Gaston) Jump on July 11, 1935, in Gilchrist, Illinois. Her childhood was blessed with sunshine and unbiased love. She married Stanley Curtis Johnson on June 9, 1956. They were married for 53 years. God helped her ease his discomfort until he passed away on September 24, 2009.

Nadine loved her family and friends and enjoyed going places with them, or just visiting. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her beloved dogs and cats.

Nadine has asked that you not grieve at her passing. The sun has set on her life, but she has moved onto a better place. She was blessed by God every day of her life.

Nadine is now united with her husband Curt, her parents, brothers, Jim, George, Albert, Glenn; sister, Melvina, stepson, Michael Curtis Johnson and step-grandson, Robert Vaughn. She leaves behind her beloved sister, Sharon Brown and her family; sister-in-law, Sylvia Jump; her loving stepfamily: Priscilla (Rick) Simmons, Danny Johnson, Tammy (Brett) Showers, Michael (Jennifer) Johnson, Tracy (Brad) Mulliken- Burke, a special nephew, Justin Schoolen and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Nadine wanted to thank the Genesis Doctors and staff, and Dr. Mario Sy and staff who gave her the opportunity to live a good life after a cancer diagnosis, until she was rewarded with a better life. She leaves her heartfelt thanks and love to all who have loved, supported, and befriended her.