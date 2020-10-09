Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy Druckmiller

Nancy Druckmiller

October 7, 2020

MUSCATINE-Nancy Druckmiller, 89, of Muscatine, IA, formerly of Taylor Ridge, IL, passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020 at her daughter's home.

Graveside services will be 11:00am Saturday at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the Red Cross.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan Tisinger, Muscatine, Lee-Ann Druckmiller, Muscatine, Julia Druckmiller (Tom Snee), Iowa City; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Carol, Janet, Ethan; great grandchildren, Max, Sam, Kai, Noa, Alex, Jillian and Elijah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Jason and sisters, Rose-Mary and Suzanne.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.