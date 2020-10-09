Nancy Druckmiller

October 7, 2020

MUSCATINE-Nancy Druckmiller, 89, of Muscatine, IA, formerly of Taylor Ridge, IL, passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020 at her daughter's home.

Graveside services will be 11:00am Saturday at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the Red Cross.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan Tisinger, Muscatine, Lee-Ann Druckmiller, Muscatine, Julia Druckmiller (Tom Snee), Iowa City; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Carol, Janet, Ethan; great grandchildren, Max, Sam, Kai, Noa, Alex, Jillian and Elijah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Jason and sisters, Rose-Mary and Suzanne.

