Nancy J. Berg

July 24, 1933 - October 10, 2020

Nancy J. Berg, 87, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport. Private inurnment will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan. Wheelan – Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mom was born July 24, 1933 in Rock Island, a daughter of Elmer and Marguerite (Bruchmann) Struve. She married John F. "Jack" Berg on September 18, 1962 in Rock Island. Jack passed away November 26, 1996. Mom worked for the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers as a Contract Specialist until retiring in 1994. After her retirement, she always met up with "The Girls" at Fazoli's or went to dinner and a movie with her friend on the weekend. Mom was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and thankfully got to see them win a World Series. More than baseball or anything else she loved her family, especially her grandsons: Ryan, Griffin and Jonathan. Whether it was a baseball game, soccer game, golf meet or school event, she would always be there cheering them on. On occasion, she would skip because it landed on Bingo night. She liked to hit the casinos with her grandsons, often sneaking out of the house after some of us had gone to sleep, never really winning but just enjoyed going with them.

Mom was always there for me. I will miss her beyond any words that can be spoken. I love you so much, Mom – Steve

Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter in law, Steve and Amy Berg of Rock Island and daughter and son in law, Patty Berg-Yapp and Bob Yapp of Hannibal, MO; grandchildren, Ryan, Griffin and Jonathan Berg; a special niece, Connie Johnson of Tennessee and many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Don Struve.

