Nancy J. Smith

July 26, 1934- September 12, 2020

MOLINE-Nancy J. Smith, 86, of Moline, passed away, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Nancy was born on July 26, 1934, in Moline, the daughter of Edward J. and Henrietta C. (Richards) Fiebig. She married Lester Smith in Moline on September 14, 1957. He preceded her August 1, 1987. Nancy loved to cook and bake she collected cookbooks. Nancy enjoyed playing bingo and gardening her flowers. Nancy worked in housekeeping for Trinity Medical Center for 27 years.

Survivors include her children, Connie (Jim) Spilman, Moline, Rickey Smith, Suligent, AL., 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 1 on the way, sister, Diana Fiebig, and stepmother, Naomi Fiebig.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Paul Smith, and sister, Betty Allen.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.