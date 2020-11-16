Nancy K. Remrey

August 21, 1939-November 14, 2020

Nancy K. Remrey, 81, of Reynolds, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at UPH-Trinity, Rock Island. Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held.

Nancy was born on August 21, 1939 in Williamsfield, IL, the daughter of George and Isal (Elburg) Englund. She married Marvin Remrey on February 18, 1984 in Reynolds, where Nancy has lived in her house for over 55 years. Nancy worked and retired as a book keeper for Case IH, she also owned and operated Nancy's Corn for over 40 years. The last 27 years she could be spotted at any local farmer's market selling her delicious popcorn, and coming back home with a car full of local crafts. She was an avid gardener, loved to travel, and was fond of any electronic gadget that came out.Nancy never slowed down, going to work and then coming back to help out at the house and spend time with her family. Her greatest joy was spoiling her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband Marvin Remrey; children, Judi Swain and Scott Morrison; grandchildren, Kyla Swain, Lauren Swain, Robert Swain, Abigail Swain, Cade Morrison, and Chloe Morrison; brother, Dan (Brenda) Englund; and her nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Kari Morrison.

