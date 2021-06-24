Menu
Nancy Miles
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Nancy Miles

June 11, 1951-June 22, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Nancy Miles, 70, of East Moline, passed away, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Rock Island County Animal Shelter

Nancy was born on June 11, 1951, in Davenport, the son of Bill and Shirley (Edens) Carnicle. She married Morris Miles on August 22, 1981, in Rock Island.

Survivors include her brother, Michael Carnicle; sister, Linda Shaw; niece, Andrea; grandniece, Adriana; her shih tzu, Mason.

Full obituary and memories may be shared online at esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum
4205 30th St,, Rock Island, IL
