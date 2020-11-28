Neal F. Lundell

August 5, 1934 - November 25, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Neal F. Lundell, 86, of Coal Valley, formerly of Cambridge, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Cremation has been accorded and as per his wishes, there will be no services. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family.

Neal Frederick Lundell was born August 5, 1934 in Cambridge Township, the son of Frederick and Lilas Sullivan Lundell. He attended Cambridge schools and graduated from Cambridge High School. His marriage to Eileen Naslund took place on January 8, 1955 in Cambridge. She passed away on January 12, 1988. He later married Patricia Elliot in 1989 in Las Vegas, NV. She died on August 24, 2010.

He worked at Swanson Motors in Cambridge and for the Eagle Warehouse in Milan after high school. He then went to work for Standard Forwarding in East Moline and retired from there in 1992 after 29 years of service. Neal was a member of the Teamster Local 371, Valley View Club in Cambridge, and the Pinnacle Country Club in Milan. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting.

Those surviving are a son, Stephen (Pam) Lundell, Cambridge, two daughters, Cynthia (Frank) Schuetzler, Geneseo, and Sheri Storey, Moline, two step daughters, Kimberly Titman, East Moline, and Deborah Smith, Charlotte, NC, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, five step grandchildren, numerous step great grandchildren, and his special friend, Terry Lane, Coal Valley. His parents, his two wives, a sister, Jean Sawickis, and a stepson, Gary Elliot, preceded him in death.

