Neale I. Buchanan

March 1, 1928-September 14, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Neale I. Buchanan, 93, of East Moline, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Park Vista Independent Living, East Moline. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Neale was born on March 1, 1928, in Muscatine, a son of Paul and Margaret (Wakeland) Buchanan. He served in the U.S. Army and worked at IH Farmall before retiring from the maintenance department at the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department. Neale enjoyed bowling and belonged to several leagues. He also liked to gamble occasionally. Neale was a quiet and reserved man who was kind and gentle.

Those left to cherish Neale's memory include his sister, Jean Sutterman; nieces and nephews, Jody (Dan) Jones, Lisa (Tom) Goldsmith, Amy (George) Tometch, and Michael (Jodie) Sutterman; and his dearest and closest friend, Debra Faralli, and her husband, Tony Faralli, and their children, Celia (Gregg) Johnson, Carolina (Sergei) Guschin, Alfredo (Kendra) Mancilla, Alberto Mancilla, and their children, who all belonged to Neale's beloved second family.

Neale was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.