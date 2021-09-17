Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Neale I. Buchanan
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Neale I. Buchanan

March 1, 1928-September 14, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Neale I. Buchanan, 93, of East Moline, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Park Vista Independent Living, East Moline. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Neale was born on March 1, 1928, in Muscatine, a son of Paul and Margaret (Wakeland) Buchanan. He served in the U.S. Army and worked at IH Farmall before retiring from the maintenance department at the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department. Neale enjoyed bowling and belonged to several leagues. He also liked to gamble occasionally. Neale was a quiet and reserved man who was kind and gentle.

Those left to cherish Neale's memory include his sister, Jean Sutterman; nieces and nephews, Jody (Dan) Jones, Lisa (Tom) Goldsmith, Amy (George) Tometch, and Michael (Jodie) Sutterman; and his dearest and closest friend, Debra Faralli, and her husband, Tony Faralli, and their children, Celia (Gregg) Johnson, Carolina (Sergei) Guschin, Alfredo (Kendra) Mancilla, Alberto Mancilla, and their children, who all belonged to Neale's beloved second family.

Neale was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.



Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sending our condolences to friends and family, especially Deb.
Abby Cox
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results