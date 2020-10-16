Nellie Ziegenhorn

January 13, 1939-October 14, 2020

Nellie Ziegenhorn, 81, of Illinois City, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Lutheran Living. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Burial will follow the services at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for Nellie will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Nellie Lucille Krueger was born on January 13, 1939 at home in Illinois City, the daughter of Walter and Lucille (Thomas) Krueger. She was united in marriage to Leland Ziegenhorn on December 17, 1961 in Illinois City. She was the Executive Secretary for Richard and Terry Kautz at Grain Processing Corporation until her retirement. Nellie was a member and secretary at Providence Baptist Church. She also was the church organist. Nellie enjoyed bowling, reading, sudoku puzzles, and attending her grandchildren's activities.

Nellie will be deeply missed by her husband, Leland Ziegenhorn of Illinois City; children, Scott (Kayle) Ziegenhorn of Illinois City, Patti (Joel) Ziegenhorn Thomas of Edgington, IL; grandchildren, Josh (Kara) Thomas, Jessica (Robert) Sorrowfree, Jeff Ziegenhorn and Sarah (Jordan) Johanson; great-grandchildren, Brinley, Alayna, Ryne, Druzella and Keegan; siblings, Ruth Simpkins of Viola, IL Carl (Sharon) Krueger of Duluth, GA and Roger (Maggie) Krueger of Andalusia, IL.

Nellie was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Glenn, Richard and LaVerne Krueger and sister, Phyllis Attig.